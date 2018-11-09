YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, November 9, 2018
US 641 may open in a couple of weeks
“We’re thinking around Thanksgiving,” said DOT spokesman Keith Todd.
When the 2018 construction season started, Nov. 15 was the target date for opening. Weather and other various delays have pushed that project back a couple of weeks.
Paving at the north end of the new Super 2 highway just south of Marion has taken place in the last few days, showing visible progress toward completion of the tie-in with the current highway.
Work is also ramping up at the southern connector just outside of Fredonia.
