Watch Now: Crittenden County at Campbellsville

Tonight's Special Live Webcast will be brought to you by
- Rogers Group
- Partners Insurance
- Mike's Barber Shop
- Marshall's Heating and Air
- Magnolia Bank Mortgage, Darrick Myers, NMLS # 62997
- Riley Tool and Machine
Tune in right here for a YouTube Live stream of the No. 6 Rockets' state quarterfinal football matchup against No. 5 Campbellsville. Kickoff is at 6pm Central Standard Time.
Former Rocket state champion Mike Crabtree and public address announcer for home games Todd Riley will bring you play-by-play and commentary. The pregame show will begin at 5:45pm.
Be sure that you have a strong internet connection in order to have a good viewing experience.