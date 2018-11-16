Friday, November 16, 2018

Watch Now: Crittenden County at Campbellsville


NOTICE: If you have trouble viewing from this page use this link to 
go directly to our YouTube Channel.

Tonight's Special Live Webcast will be brought to you by
  • Rogers Group
  • Partners Insurance
  • Mike's Barber Shop
  • Marshall's Heating and Air
  • Magnolia Bank Mortgage, Darrick Myers, NMLS # 62997 
  • Riley Tool and Machine
Tune in right here for a YouTube Live stream of the No. 6 Rockets' state quarterfinal football matchup against No. 5 Campbellsville. Kickoff is at 6pm Central Standard Time.

Former Rocket state champion Mike Crabtree and public address announcer for home games Todd Riley will bring you play-by-play and commentary. The pregame show will begin at 5:45pm.

Be sure that you have a strong internet connection in order to have a good viewing experience.










Click Image Above to be Directed
to The Press YouTube Channel
Then Click Subscribe



