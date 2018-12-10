Deer hunters growing particular

According to KDFWR, there are 63 deer per
square mile in Crittenden County. Such
overcrowding could lead to
misunderstandings, right?
There are 24 people per square
mile in the county.
While the statewide deer harvest during rifle season set a new record at almost 107,000 whitetails, it’s clear from Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) harvest data and from observations of wildlife officials that most hunters are being more selective.
Philip Sharp, a private lands biologist who lives in Crittenden County, said wildlife officials conducted an on-site survey of animals brought to Family Butcher Shop on the first Monday of the modern firearms season. They were there to collect samples from carcasses and to collect other data, such as the age of harvested animals. KDFWR is being vigilant about checking for Chronic Wasting Disease in Kentucky animals. The wildlife team collected brain stems and lymph nodes from various deer brought to the Amish butcher for processing.
"We're seeing an older age structure in