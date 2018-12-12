Double dose of Blue victory

|There are not too many husbands and wives who share
the basketball court like Shannon and Denis Hodge,
Crittenden's girls' and boys' head coaches. On Tuesday
the couple was all smiles with a pair of wins.
The Rockets picked up their first win of the season over Christian Fellowship as one CCHS sophomore scored nearly 30 points.
The Lady Rockets continue winning. They earned a fourth victory of the season, beating Dawson Springs.
On Friday, the boys and girls will travel to Livingston for a pair of Fifth District showdowns. See this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press for all the details from Tuesday's games and get a preview of what's expected at Smithland on Friday.