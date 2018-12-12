YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Calendar
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Former magistrate dies
Former Crittenden County magistrate
Helen McConnell
of the Mattoon community died early this morning at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.
Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
12/12/2018 08:21:00 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Older Post
Home