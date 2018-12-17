Fund established to help fire victims

Multiple agencies fighting fire in Salem Multiple fire fighting agencies responded to a house fire in Salem on Shelby Store Road Friday night. Several volunteer fire departments...

Firemen respond to blaze in Dycusburg Firemen from Caldwell Springs and Crittenden County volunteer fire departments were dispatched to a structure fire in Dycusburg at 9:30p...

Double dose of Blue victory There are not too many husbands and wives who share the basketball court like Shannon and Denis Hodge, Crittenden's girls' and bo...

Your Local News for the Season! Moving ever so swiftly into the Christmas holiday, The Crittenden Press presents one of its final issues of 2018 which is complete with ne...