Fund established to help fire victims

Marion United Methodist Church has established a fund to accept financial contributions and other items for the Tinsley Family, who lost their home and belongings in a fire Friday night in Salem.
Ten people were living in the large, two-story home. Jay and Brandy Tinsley, their two teenage children; a grown son and his family of five; and a brother-in-law lost everything.
Most needed are household and personal items such as bedding, beds, towels, wash clothes and toiletries.
Those can be taken to the Methodist church in Marion. Financial assistance can be mailed to Tinsley Family c/o Marion United Methodist Church, 112 South College Street, Marion, KY. Please call to arrange drop-off of items, (270) 965-4580.