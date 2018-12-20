Thursday, December 20, 2018

Results for Crittenden's basketball trip to Florida

Lady Rockets in Florida

 Thursday’s Result
Middle Tenn. Christian 61, Crittenden 23
Lady Rocket Scoring Summary: Taylor Guess 9, Lili Hayes, Shelby Summers 7, Nahla Woodward 2, Jaelyn Duncan 3, Natalie Boone 2, Matthia Long, Lilly Perryman, Grace Driskill.

Friday’s Game
CCHS vs Gonzaga, 11:30am CST

Saturday’s Game, TBA

MORE TOURNAMENT INFO
  • Teams on Crittenden’s side of the eight-team bracket are Gonzaga High School from Canada and Berk Catholic from Pennsylvania. 
  • On the other side of the bracket are Sir Winston Churchill of Canada, Poudre High School from Colorado, The Rock School from Florida and Sacred Heart of New York.
  • The tournament is a three-game guarantee with the possibility of a fourth game.
  • The tournament, at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports on the Disney campus, is sponsored by KSA Events (Kaylee Scholarship Association), a national promoter of high school athletic events.
