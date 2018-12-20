Sorrow and Joy in this Week's News

The final newspaper of 2018 is full of joy and heartbreak.
There will be no newspaper next week as we celebrate the holidays and the Birth of Christ. We wish all of our readers and the community a very merry Christmas and Happy New Year. January 3 will be our next printed issue, but as always we will bring you Breaking News right here round the clock.
Unfortunately, there is sorrow in our community after the tragic loss of a beloved substitute school teacher. Although she passed away after the newspaper went to print, we have details of the accident that claimed her young life. Also, a family in Salem lost its home to fire last week. Find out how you can help in this week's Press.
While hearts are heavy in those respects, there are indeed blessings aplenty as the Advent season approaches. This week’s newspaper is bulging with children’s wish lists. Our Letters to Santa section is sure to light up your day.
In local news, the manhunt continues for a Crittenden County suspect in several burglaries in four counties. State police have issued a warning in the matter, and Crittenden deputies almost nabbed him Sunday. Read how he got away this time.
The school superintendent was evaluated by the board of education. See the board's findings in this week’s edition. Plus, the local football coach was recognized by his peers in a big way.
We visited with former mayor Bob Fox last week and from our conversation we’re able to look back to the future.
The grand jury and circuit court saw some activity last week and a handful of local folks will spend Christmas in prison.
Local individuals were honored in a variety of ways by a number of groups. See who’s saluting your neighbors in this week's newspaper.
Annexation of airport road is back in the news and there's so much other going on in the community that we cannot highlight it all right here.
