Thursday, December 6, 2018
US 641 Ceremonial Opening Today
NEW HIGHWAY NOW OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Press Editor Daryl Tabor drove the entire route from Fredonia
to Marion today after the ceremony. Take a ride with him
on our YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/qIdKW_W5Il8
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
12/06/2018 04:13:00 PM
