Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Well-known substitute teacher dies
Sara Kesler, 30, died this morning at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, five days after the crash, which occurred around 10 p.m., Friday on Ky. 855 North in rural Crittenden County.
Her death marks the third fatality on Crittenden County roads this year.
Kesler was driving south and coming off Kirk Bluff when she encountered an earlier single-vehicle crash in a curve. Kesler swerved to miss the vehicle that had crashed in the ditch on her side of the road. She lost control of her Toyota Prius and went off a steep embankment into a forested area.
Melissa Asbridge, 51, of Marion had been driving the Ford Focus involved in the first crash on the wet road. She was taken to Livingston Hospital by private vehicle.
Kesler freed her self from her vehicle, climbed up the steep embankment of about 80 feet and was taken by ambulance to Livingston Hospital. She was later transferred to Deaconess.