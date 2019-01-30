Alcohol question appears headed to ballot

A petition turned in Tuesday to put the question of alcohol sales before Marion voters appears to have enough valid signatures to send it to the May ballot. County Clerk Carolyn Byford reports the requisite 227 names of registered city voters has been met, meaning legalizing both package sales and liquor by the drink could be decided May 21.
