Big changes coming to post-season football

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) said last week that the post-season format will change, keeping the first and second rounds within individual districts, instead of across district lines as has been the case for many years. Additionally, the third- and fourth-round pairings would be set by a Ratings Power Index (RPI), a computer formula based largely on strength of schedule. The third round would keep teams in their geographic area, but the fourth round – the state semifinals – could mean distant east-west travel.
Rocket football coach Sean Thompson is not a fan of some of the changes. Read in this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press what the coach has to say about it and what these and other changes will mean for the Rocket football team.
There’s only one source of comprehensive news and sports coverage in Marion and Crittenden County. Never miss out on what’s going on in your community. We have our ear to the rail and always keep you posted on what’s happening. Subscribe today to ensure that real news reporting continues in your community. Get the printed edition or read the entire paper online with a subscription to The Press, starting at just $2.95.
Copyright 2019
The Crittenden Press