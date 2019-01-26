YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Saturday, January 26, 2019
Circuit clerk closing early Thursday
Crittenden Circuit Clerk Melissa Guill's office will be closing early Thursday. The office will close at 2:30 p.m. for staff training. It will re-open on a normal schedule the following day.
Crittenden Press Online
1/26/2019 08:00:00 AM
