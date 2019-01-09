Fitzgerald is arrested in Florida

In developing news from Florida, police have captured a Marion man who has been wanted for several weeks for parole violations, and is suspected in multiple thefts in Crittenden and surrounding counties.
Last night about midnight, Brian Fitzgerald, 31, was arrested at a Walmart near Vero Beach, Fla., by Indian River County Deputies. Vero Beach is south of Orlando on the Atlantic Coast of Florida.
A fairly substantial manhunt had been underway in western Kentucky since Nov. 26 when Fitzgerald and perhaps others were identified in a theft investigation originating from Lyon County. Local authorities had several near misses in their search for Fitzgerald and state police issued a warning that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Crittenden County Sheriff Wayne Agent was notified early this morning that Fitzgerald had been captured in Florida. The sheriff said investigators there were working on getting a warrant to search Fitzgerald’s vehicle. He was arrested after a short foot chase, prompted by the report of him being involved in a shoplifting incident at Walmart. Sheriff Agent says that it appears Fitzgerald was traveling alone, but he is still awaiting more information from law enforcement officials handling the case in Florida.
Information for this developing story became available after the printed edition of this week’s newspaper was already published. Therefore, The Press will continue to follow this case online.
Please Visit and Subscribe to Our You Tube Channel
We Need 1,000 Subscribers to Continuing Producing
Entertaining and Informative YouTube Videos
There’s only one source of comprehensive news and sports coverage in Marion and Crittenden County. Never miss out on what’s going on in your community. We have our ear to the rail and always keep you posted on what’s happening. Subscribe today to ensure that real news reporting continues in your community. Get the printed edition or read the entire paper online with a subscription to The Press, starting at just $2.95.
Copyright 2019
The Crittenden Press