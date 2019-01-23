I-24 eastbound closed tonight

Substitute teacher fired for inappropriate comments UPDATE THe substitute teacher has been identified as Jaken Orten, 22, of Dawson Springs. ORIGINAL POAST A substitute teacher at Crittenden ...

Mott leads Rockets to district win Sophomore Gabe Mott had a career high 29 points in the Rockets' first district win of the season, a 64-55 victory at home over Trigg ...

Tractor-trailer mishap blocking US 60 East UPDATE : Highway has re-opened. ORIGINAL POST A tractor-trailer mishap is blocking U.S. 60 East of Marion near Mattoon. The highway i...

Lady Rockets back to All A championship game Nahla Woodward helped lead Crittenden to a win in the semifinal round of the tournament Thursday. Crittenden County's girls will adv...