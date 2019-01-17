Lady Rockets back to All A championship game

|Nahla Woodward helped lead Crittenden to a win
in the semifinal round of the tournament Thursday.
The Lady Rockets defeated Livingston Central 52-39 Thursday at Rocket Arena to punch their ticket to the finals at noon on Saturday against University Heights Academy, which beat Dawson Springs in the other semifinal game on Thursday at Marion.
The championship game will be at Rocket Arena.
Eighth-grader Taylor Guess led Crittenden with 15 points and sophomore Nahla Woodward scored 13 in the win over Livingston.