Saturday, January 26, 2019
Remembering 10 years ago
Here is an ice storm video we shot 10 years ago during one the greatest winter events in Crittenden County History. See more from the weather episode at our YouTube Channel.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
1/26/2019 05:24:00 AM
