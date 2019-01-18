Salem FSA office open today, Tuesday despite shutdown

The Salem FSA office is one of the 58 open today and Tuesday in Kentucky. FSA staff will be available to assist agricultural producers with existing farm loans and to ensure the agency provides 1099 tax documents to borrowers by the Internal Revenue Service’s deadline.
“Until Congress sends President Trump an appropriations bill in the form that he will sign, we are doing our best to minimize the impact of the partial federal funding lapse on America’s agricultural producers,” Perdue said. “We are bringing back part of our FSA team to help producers with existing farm loans. Meanwhile, we continue to examine our legal authorities to ensure we are providing services to our customers to the greatest extent possible during the shutdown.”
Staff members will be available to help producers with specific services, including:
- Processing payments made on or before Dec. 31, 2018.
- Continuing expiring financing statements.
- Opening mail to identify priority items.