Tipoff 6pm tonight in big makeup game

|Crittenden's Matthia Long
fights for position in the
first meeting with Trigg.
This evening's girls' contest is a critical Fifth District matchup as Crittenden takes on surprising league contender Trigg County.
Trigg beat Crittenden back in early December for its first district victory since 2012.
The Lady Wildcats and Rocket girls currently share the lead in the Fifth District title race. Both teams are 3-1 in district games this season. Which ever squad wins this matchup will have an inside track on winning the regular-season title and its No. 1 seed for postseason.