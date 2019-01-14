Monday, January 14, 2019

Tipoff 6pm tonight in big makeup game

Crittenden's Matthia Long
fights for position in the
first meeting with Trigg.
Tonight there will be a makeup game for a key district showdown between the Lady Rockets and Trigg County at Marion. The contest was snowed out Friday. Tipoff is at 6pm at Rocket Arena. There will be a JV game following the varsity contest. There will be no boys' game tonight. It is tentatively scheduled for late this week.

This evening's girls' contest is a critical Fifth District matchup as Crittenden takes on surprising league contender Trigg County.

Trigg beat Crittenden back in early December for its first district victory since 2012.

The Lady Wildcats and Rocket girls currently share the lead in the Fifth District title race. Both teams are 3-1 in district games this season. Which ever squad wins this matchup will have an inside track on winning the regular-season title and its No. 1 seed for postseason.


