Cave in Rock Ferry closing at 6 p.m.

The Cave In Rock Ferry closed at dark Tuesday. The ferry is closing for several days due to rising water on the Ohio River. Watch video below for details and illustration.
Additionally, in Crittenden County, the following roads are closed due to being under water: Cool Springs, Enon Church, Providence and Hebron Church roads and Chase Matthews Drive.
Additionally, in Crittenden County, the following roads are closed due to being under water: Cool Springs, Enon Church, Providence and Hebron Church roads and Chase Matthews Drive.
Ferry officials say high water on the Ohio River could stall
the operation for a week or more.
COMING SOON TO MARION, KY.
In the Former Pamida Building