Thursday, February 28, 2019
Coyote contest rescheduled for this weekend
The coyote contest that was recently postponed for bad weather is rescheduled for this weekend.
Hunting begins at 5pm Friday and check in is at 5pm Saturday.
Register at Hodge's on Sturgis Road in Marion.
Crittenden Press Online
2/28/2019 02:24:00 PM
