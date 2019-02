Truck strikes backhoe, flips in town Update : The driver of the pickup has been identified as Dakota Koerner of Marion. Original Post The driver of a Dodge pickup appeared ...

The Press: News that's New to You Pam Collins (center) and other citizens have a plan to get rid of old homes and make butterflies happy. Read about the proposal in this we...

District Tournament: At a Glance Click Image to Enlarge

Highway closed at Dycusburg KY Highway 295 is closed at Dycusburg in southern Crittenden County due to Cumberland River floodwaters. A number of other roads in ...