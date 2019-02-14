Highway crews prepping for winter event

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing for a winter weather event that is expected to include freezing rain starting Friday afternoon with possible impacts on traffic into Saturday morning.
Due to rain in the forecast before temperatures drop below freezing, crews in Kentucky’s 12 westernmost counties will be unable to pre-treat for this event.
Based on the latest forecast update, a winter mix that is likely to include freezing rain is expected to move across the region starting around 4 p.m., Friday, continuing until the early morning hours on Saturday. Ice accumulations are expected to be enough to impact travel during the overnight hours and into the early morning on Saturday.
Motorsts who plan to be on the road overnight Friday and into Saturday morning, or have travel plans to neighboring states, should be aware that freezing rain is expected and that ice accumulations are likely create hazardous driving conditions.