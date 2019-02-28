YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Just-updated highway closures for Crittenden, Livingston
Crittenden County
Livingston County
- KY 91 is CLOSED at the 15mm at the Cave-In-Rock Ferry Landing
- The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is CLOSED Due to Floodwaters Over the Kentucky Landing until at least March 3rd
- KY 135 is CLOSED at the 4.15mm in Sawmill Hollow at the Spring Branch Culvert
- KY 1917/Wolf Creek Rd is CLOSED at the 1.5mm at the Wolf Creek Bridge
- KY 132 is CLOSED at the Webster-Crittenden County Line in the Fishtrap Area at the Tradewater River Bridge- signs posted
- KY 135 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 12.1mm at the Hurricane Creek One Lane Bridge
- KY 135 is CLOSED at the 5.5mm West of Tolu- signs posted
- KY 135 is CLOSED at the 6.7mm immediately east of Tolu- signs posted
- KY 387/Dam 50 Road is CLOSED at the 3.8mm between Cotton Patch Road and End of State Maintenance at Riverview Park- signs posted
- KY 295 is CLOSED at the 1.3mm in Dycusburg along the Cumberland River at the Dycusburg Rd Intersection
- KY 295 is CLOSED at 0.0mm at the Crittenden-Lyon County Line at the Livingston Creek Bridge- signs posted
- US 60 is CLOSED with a SHORT DETOUR at the 11mm in Smithland --NO SEMI Trucks allowed
- US 60 is OPEN with Water Over Road signs posted near the 16 mile marker at the KY 137/River Road intersection between Burna and Smithland- Expected to Remain OPEN
- KY 917/Tucker-Temple Rd is CLOSED at the 3.9 to 8mm near the Hazel Creek Culvert generally North of Iuka and the KY 93 intersection- signs posted
- KY 137 is CLOSED from the 3 to 15.45mm between Birdsville and the KY 133/Lola Rd Intersection at Berrys Ferry Landing- signs posted
- KY 133/Lola Road CLOSED at 18mm from near KY 137 intersection to Berrys Ferry Landing- signs posted
- KY 70 is CLOSED with signs posted from the 0.8 to 10mm between Smithland and Tiline
- KY 453 is CLOSED with signs posted at the 14.3mm between Smithland and Coons Chapel Rd- detour via KY 937 & US 60
- KY 93/Iuka Rd is CLOSED with signs posted at the 0mm at the KY 917 intersection in Iuka
- KY 917/Stringtown Road is CLOSED with signs posted from the I-24 Overpass just north of Lake City to the 4mm at Iuka
- KY 2225/Jake Dukes Rd is Closed with signs posted at the North end where it intersects KY 93/Iuka Rd