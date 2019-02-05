MCC recruiting instructors tonight at Ed-Tech Center

Alcohol question appears headed to ballot Legalizing alcohol sales in Marion appears headed to the polls. A petition turned in Tuesday to put the question of alcohol sales before...

Schools brace for bitter cold, urge precautions With Wednesday's dawn temperatures in the single digits and wind chills in the negative numbers, Crittenden County School District is ...

No School in Crittenden County Thursday Crittenden County Schools will be closed again on Thursday, Jan. 31 due to roads and weather. It will be a Rocket Way Snow Day, Lesson Pac...

District Court Cancelled for Feb. 6 Crittenden District Court has been cancelled for Wednesday, Feb. 6. Anyone with a court date of Feb. 6 is encouraged to call the Critten...