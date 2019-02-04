MCC seeks local instructors for fall classes

Madisonville Community College (MCC) is trying to recruit adjunct instructors for a number of classes that could be offered in Marion at the Ed-Tech Center starting in the fall.
There will be a Adjunct Fair at the Ed-Tech Center from 6 p.m., to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday where prospective instructors can meet with MCC representatives.
Adjunct instructors must meet minimum requirements, which vary depending upon which courses are taught. Some require a master’s degree while others require only an associate’s degree.
The Madisonville college is needing instructors for air conditioning/HVAC, astronomy, automotive, biology, business, chemistry, communications, computer info technology, economics, EMT-paramedic, English, health sciences, machine tool, nurse aid, math, phlebotomy, psychology and sociology.
If you plan to attend the Marion fair in March, RSVP to (270) 824-8564 or by emailing kay.hawkins@kctcs.edu.