News from This Week's Newspaper

In this week's newspaper:
- We get you up to date on the latest developments in the coming Wet-Dry Vote.
- There are changes at Marion Baptist Church Family Life Center and we will get you caught up on the latest.
- In court news, a deputy jailer is in a bit of trouble. Get the details.
- And find out what's happening to your property values. It might not be so good.
- Plus much more local news and sports you can get nowhere else.
Subscribe today to ensure that real news reporting continues in your community. Get the printed edition or read the entire paper online with a subscription to The Press, starting at just $2.95.
Copyright 2019
The Crittenden Press