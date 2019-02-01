YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, February 1, 2019
No school again today
Due to overnight sleeting that created slick road conditions, school officials have called off classes again today.
In Livingston, schools will open one hour late.
Crittenden Press Online
2/01/2019 06:20:00 AM
