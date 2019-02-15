Road Closings for High Water

Cave in Rock Ferry closing at 6 p.m. The Cave In Rock Ferry closed at dark Tuesday. The ferry is closing for several days due to rising water on the Ohio River. Watch video ...

I-24 accident in Lyon causes traffic detour UPDATE : Site is now clear and all lanes are open. ORIGINAL POST Kentucky Transportation Department is reporting a crash involving a p...

Coyote contest this weekend Click Image to Enlarge

Schools dismissing today at 1pm Crittenden County Schools will be sending students home today at 1pm due to the threat of wintry weather. All after-school activities are c...