Road Closings for High Water

KY 91 is closed near the ferry landing and Cave In Rock Ferry is closed until at least Feb. 24 due to flood waters.
KY 135 is closed at Sawmill Hollow
KY 1917 (Wolf Creek Road) is closed last the 1.5 mile mark.
There are a number of COUNTY ROADS also closed. Click Here to read a list of closing which are posted on the Crittenden County Sheriff's Department Facebook Page.
Livingston County
KY 917 (Tucker-Temple Road) is closed 6.9 to 7.2 mile mark.
KY 137 (River Road) has water over the road signs posted at the 9.3 to 9.8 mile mark.
KY 137 (River Road) has water over the road signs posted at the 13.12 mile mark.
KY 137 is closed from the 5.28 to 15.45 mile mark.
KY 133 (Lola Road) at 18 mile mark from near the KY 137 intersection to Berrys Ferry Landing.
KY 70 (Tiline Road) is closed from the 7.5 to 8.3 mile mark between Smithland and Tiline.