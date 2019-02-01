Roads slick in some areas this morning

Since the live road report this morning, we have spoken with local officials who say there were indeed a couple of accidents this morning where motorists slid off of slick roads.
The highway around the rock quarry on US 60 East was still slick an hour or so ago and there was a bad spot on US 60 West near Airport Road. Also, Ky. 120 was reportedly slick earlier this morning all the way to the county line where there was a minor accident.
Be careful and don't assume the roads are perfectly clear. There could still be slick spots this morning.
Crittenden County Schools are closed this morning. Livingston is going, but on a one-hour delay.
