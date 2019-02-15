YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, February 15, 2019
Schools dismissing today at 1pm
Crittenden County Schools will be sending students home today at 1pm due to the threat of wintry weather.
All after-school activities are cancelled, including tonight’s basketball games.
Crittenden Press Online
2/15/2019 10:55:00 AM
