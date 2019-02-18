- Ky. 91 North at the 15-mile marker at the Cave In Rock Ferry Landing
- Ky. 135 at the 4.15-mile marker in Sawmill Hollow at the Spring Branch Culvert
- Ky. 1917/Wolf Creek Road at the 1.5-mile marker at the Wolf Creek Bridge
- Ky. 132 at the Webster-Crittenden County line in the Fishtrap area at the Tradewater River Bridge
- Ky. 135 has water over road signs posted at the 12.1-mile marker at the Hurricane Creek one-lane bridge
Monday, February 18, 2019
Several roads remain closed due to high water
The Cave In Rock Ferry remains closed due to floodwaters over the Kentucky landing until about Feb. 25. Meantime, the following highways in Crittenden County remain closed due to water over the road: