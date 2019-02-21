State Highways: Updated Closing Report

Truck strikes backhoe, flips in town Update : The driver of the pickup has been identified as Dakota Koerner of Marion. Original Post The driver of a Dodge pickup appeared ...

The Press: News that's New to You Pam Collins (center) and other citizens have a plan to get rid of old homes and make butterflies happy. Read about the proposal in this we...

Schools dismissing today at 1pm Crittenden County Schools will be sending students home today at 1pm due to the threat of wintry weather. All after-school activities are c...

District Tournament: At a Glance Click Image to Enlarge