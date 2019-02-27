YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, February 27, 2019
This week's newspaper is loaded
In defending their work, members of the Kentucky Legislature often repeat an age-old quote first uttered by a European statesman: “If you like laws and sausages, you should never watch either one being made.”
This week The Crittenden Press will bring you a sampling of both. Follow us to the eastern segment of the county to watch the Kentucky Boones make sausage on Page 1 and on Page 2 you can find out what your local lawmakers are doing in Frankfort during the current session of the Kentucky General Assembly.
Plus, there's always sports and other news you can get nowhere else, such as the new rates for getting rid of your garbage. See these and other interested and entertaining articles in The Crittenden Press.