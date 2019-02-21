Thursday, February 21, 2019

Truck strikes backhoe, flips in town

Update: The driver of the pickup has been identified as Dakota Koerner of Marion.

Original Post
The driver of a Dodge pickup appeared to be okay, but rescue squad members had to cut him out of the cab after the vehicle flipped on East Bellville Street at about 8:30am today.

While the investigation is still ongoing, it appears that the pickup was heading east when it struck a glancing blow against a City of Marion backhoe doing work on the right side of the street. The truck then overturned.

The backhoe operator was not injured.

