What's News this Week?

Cave in Rock Ferry closing at 6 p.m. The Cave In Rock Ferry closed at dark Tuesday. The ferry is closing for several days due to rising water on the Ohio River. Watch video ...

Athletics Hall of Fame Inducts Cozart, O'Leary Angie Hobbs O'Leary and David Cozart will be inducted into the Farmers Bank Marion-Crittenden County Hall of Fame tonight during a cer...

Tonight is homecoming; hall of fame Crittenden County will have its high school basketball homecoming tonight with a 5:30pm ceremony prior to the varsity doubleheader against...

I-24 accident in Lyon causes traffic detour UPDATE : Site is now clear and all lanes are open. ORIGINAL POST Kentucky Transportation Department is reporting a crash involving a p...