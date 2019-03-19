Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Area Deaths

David Franklin Sexton, 85 of Joy died March 15. Myers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Erma Jean Springs, 72, of Salem died Sunday. Boyd Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

Alben Voris Yandell, 88, of Marion died March 5. Milner and Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Paducah was in charge of private arrangements. 
