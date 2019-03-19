Area Deaths

Shooting in Marion leads to assault charge Bingham A local man is facing a first-degree domestic violence charge after allegedly shooting his girlfriend multiple times with a hand...

Great achievement and unimaginable tragedy From great achievement to unimaginable tragedy, The Crittenden Press printed edition has news this week that will provoke conversation thr...

Warning sirens are real today Warning sirens in Marion and Crittenden County are of the real variety today. These are not tests. Take shelter immediately after hearing ...