Sunday, March 31, 2019
Area Death
Ella Louise Fritts,
formerly of Marion, died today at Stonecreek Nursing and Rehab Center in Paducah. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem is in charge of arrangements.
3/31/2019 03:54:00 PM
