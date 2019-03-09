YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Saturday, March 9, 2019
Ferry to reopen on Sunday morning
The Cave In Rock Ferry plans to resume service at 6am Sunday as floodwaters are expected to drop enough overnight to allow the ferry to reopen tomorrow on the regular operating schedule.
The ferry was forced to halt operations on Feb.12 due to flooding on the Ohio River.
The river forecast indicates floodwaters could rise again toward the end of the coming week which could once again threaten normal operation of the ferry.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
3/09/2019 05:37:00 PM
