Saturday, March 9, 2019

Ferry to reopen on Sunday morning

The Cave In Rock Ferry plans to resume service at 6am Sunday as floodwaters are expected to drop enough overnight to allow the ferry to reopen tomorrow on the regular operating schedule.

The ferry was forced to halt operations on Feb.12 due to flooding on the Ohio River. 

The river forecast indicates floodwaters could rise again toward the end of the coming week which could once again threaten normal operation of the ferry.

