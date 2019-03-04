Some roads could reopen later this week

This week's newspaper is loaded The Crittenden Press is loaded this week with updates on stories that we have been following for a few days, including the widespread floo...

State Highway Water over Road Report With the forecast indicating rivers will continue to rise between now and about Thursday, floodwaters will no doubt close highways at addi...

Several roads remain closed due to high water The Cave In Rock Ferry remains closed due to floodwaters over the Kentucky landing until about Feb. 25. Meantime, the following highways in ...

Schools closing Tuesday and Wednesday for sickness Crittenden County Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to an outbreak of illness that has affected students, teachers and staf...