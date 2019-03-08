State Highways' High Water Report

Crittenden County
KY 91 is CLOSED at the 15mm at the Cave-In-Rock Ferry Landing
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is CLOSED Due to Floodwaters Over the Kentucky Landing until about March 10th
KY 135 is CLOSED at the 4.15mm in Sawmill Hollow at the Spring Branch Culvert
KY 295 is CLOSED with signs posted at the 1.3mm in Dycusburg along the Cumberland River at the Dycusburg Rd Intersection
Livingston County
US 60 is CLOSED with a SHORT DETOUR at the 11mm in Smithland --NO SEMI Trucks allowed
KY 917/Tucker-Temple Rd is CLOSED at the 3.9 to 8mm near the Hazel Creek Culvert generally North of Iuka and the KY 93 intersection- signs posted
KY 137 is CLOSED from the 3 to 15.45mm between Birdsville and the KY 133/Lola Rd Intersection at Berrys Ferry Landing- signs posted
KY 133/Lola Road CLOSED at 18mm from near KY 137 intersection to Berrys Ferry Landing- signs posted
KY 70 is CLOSED with signs posted from the 0.8 to 10mm between Smithland and Tiline
KY 453 is CLOSED with signs posted at the 14.3mm between Smithland and Coons Chapel Rd- detour via KY 937 & US 60
KY 93/Iuka Rd is CLOSED with signs posted at the 0mm at the KY 917 intersection in Iuka
KY 917/Stringtown Road is CLOSED with signs posted from the I-24 Overpass just north of Lake City to the 4mm at Iuka
KY 2225/Jake Dukes Rd is Closed with signs posted at the North end where it intersects KY 93/Iuka Rd
Lyon County
KY 819/Sunnyside Loop is CLOSED at the 2.5mm at the Panther Creek Bridge
KY 295 is CLOSED with signs posted at the Crittenden-Lyon County Line at the Livingston Creek Bridge due to rising Cumberland River floodwaters
Union County
KY 1452 is CLOSED at the 0.0 to 1.9mm- signs posted
KY 1637 is CLOSED at the 0.0 to 2.9mm- signs posted
KY 667 is CLOSED at the 0 to 11.2mm- signs posted
KY 667 is CLOSED at the 11.2 to 16.5mm- signs posted
KY 871 is CLOSED at the 4 to 5mm- signs posted
KY 1508 is CLOSED at the 3.3 to 5.8mm- signs posted
KY 360 is OPEN at the 5.4 to 7.0
KY 130 is CLOSED at the 15 to 16mm- signs posted
KY 360 is OPEN at the 9 to 13.6mm
KY 2918 is CLOSED at the 0.0 to 0.24mm Due to Installation of Sturgis Floodwall Gate
Webster County
All OPEN