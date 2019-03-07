That's News to Us!

Firemen respond to mobile home blaze A young couple and their 11-month-old child escaped a burning mobile home in rural Crittenden County this afternoon. Firemen from Caldw...

Area deaths James Douglas "Doug" Flanary Sr. , 87, of Paducah, originally from Crittenden County, died Feb. 27 at his home. Milner & Orr F...

Some roads could reopen later this week Update : As of 9:15 a.m. Monday morning, Ky. 387/Dam 50 Road in Crittenden County has reopened, allowing access to Riverview Park. Origina...

Several roads remain closed due to high water The Cave In Rock Ferry remains closed due to floodwaters over the Kentucky landing until about Feb. 25. Meantime, the following highways in ...