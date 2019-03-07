That's News to Us!

This week's newspaper has tons of information about goings on in the area, including updates on the Cave In Rock Ferry, flooding on our rivers and a fire that destroyed a local couples' home.
There's an article on the new hardware store in town and several things about students who are excelling in various activities.
Find out who won the county's coyote contest and get all the details on a high school senior who's going to a nearby college to play volleyball.
Find out who won the county's coyote contest and get all the details on a high school senior who's going to a nearby college to play volleyball.
