Dumping at the Convenience Center

Rates
- 1 bag $2.00
- 2 bags $3.00
- 3-5 bags $5.00
- 6-9 bags $10.00
- Cans, barrels $7.00
- Household trash
- load (per cubic foot) $0.30
- Construction debris
- load (per cubic foot) $0.50
- Combination
- load (per cubic foot) $0.45
- Asphalt roofing
- load (per cubic foot) $1.00
- Recliners/chairs (each) $8.00
- Sofa/loveseat (each) $12.00
- Bedding (each) $15.00
Availability
Marion Convenience Center is open to Crittenden County residents from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The center is closed Sunday.
Free dump days
Free dump days will be April 25-27 and will include tires.
Location, contact
Located at 1901 U.S. 60 E., Marion, Ky. You may call the convenience center at (270) 965-0892.
Recycling
Bins are available for paper, cardboard, steel/aluminum and plastics Nos. 1 and 2. Electronics may be recycled, but there is a small fee for disposal. There is also a mobile recycling bin that rotates to communities in the county. Glass is no longer accepted as a recyclable.
Brush
The county’s brush dump on Bridwell Loop is accessible 24/7, but dumping is restricted to natural materials only.