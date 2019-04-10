Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Dumping at the Convenience Center

As spring rolls into full swing it's time to start those cleaning chores. Here is some information about the Crittenden County Convenience Center, Free Dump Days and where to get rid of brush and other natural materials.

Rates

  • 1 bag $2.00
  • 2 bags $3.00
  • 3-5 bags $5.00
  • 6-9 bags $10.00
  • Cans, barrels $7.00
  • Household trash
  • load (per cubic foot) $0.30
  • Construction debris
  • load (per cubic foot) $0.50
  • Combination
  • load (per cubic foot) $0.45
  • Asphalt roofing
  • load (per cubic foot) $1.00
  • Recliners/chairs (each) $8.00
  • Sofa/loveseat (each) $12.00
  • Bedding (each) $15.00

Availability
Marion Convenience Center is open to Crittenden County residents from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The center is closed Sunday.

Free dump days
Free dump days will be April 25-27 and will include tires.

Location, contact
Located at 1901 U.S. 60 E., Marion, Ky. You may call the convenience center at (270) 965-0892.

Recycling
Bins are available for paper, cardboard, steel/aluminum and plastics Nos. 1 and 2. Electronics may be recycled, but there is a small fee for disposal. There is also a mobile recycling bin that rotates to communities in the county. Glass is no longer accepted as a recyclable.

Brush
The county’s brush dump on Bridwell Loop is accessible 24/7, but dumping is restricted to natural materials only.

