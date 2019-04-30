eBusiness Cards for Local Services

Wreck blocks road, cuts power to 998 A wreck on Ky. 91 North just outside of Marion around 9 a.m. cut power to almost 1,000 Kenergy Corp. customers in Crittenden County an...

Minor injuries in bus crash at Rosebud A bus crash in the Rosebud area of Crittenden County on U.S. 60 East at about 3 p.m. has resulted in a couple of very minor injuries. A we...

Buntin conducts consignment auction Farm Equipment Consignment Auction Saturday, April 27 • 9 a.m. Location: 4736 St. Rt. 297, Marion, KY – Behind Buntin Trailer Sa...

Championship Banner Project Underway at CCHS Crittenden County High School is on a mission to create some championship banners to hang in Rocket Arena. With the encouragement from S...