eBusiness Cards - Local Services

Former coroner, local funeral director dies Joe Myers, 70, of Marion died this morning at Rivers Bend Retirement Community in Kuttawa. Myers and his wife, Barbara, own and operate ...

Smoking, chewing, vaping banned on school property A bill passed by the Kentucky General Assembly will mean there will be no smoking outside of Rocket Arena, no chewing at football games, n...

Highway blocked south of Fredonia UPDATE Site is cleared and highway is OPEN. ORIGINAL POST An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking US 641 in northern Lyon County b...

No-Hit, Throw-Back, Wooden-Bat Baseball Click Image to Enlarge Crittenden County and Dawson Springs played a Throw-Back Baseball Game Saturday to wind up their spring break h...