Emergency closure on Ky. 1668

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KyTC) advises motorists Ky. 1668/Crittenden Springs Road will be closed between milepoint 1.89 and 2.8 in Crittenden County starting at noon today and extending through Monday.
A contractor for KyTC is resurfacing Ky. 1668 and in the process discovered road base failures. The near mile-long closure is necessary to allow the contractor to repair the road base failures with the goal of reopening the route Monday.
Motorists are advised to travel around the closure via westbound U.S. 60 to northbound Ky. 297 to northbound Ky. 2123. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible. When traveling around the closure, motorists should slow down and use extra caution.
All work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
