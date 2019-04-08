No-Hit, Throw-Back, Wooden-Bat Baseball

Click Image to Enlarge
The game was held at Dawson Springs’ new field at the city park.
Crittenden County wore uniforms from 1999 and players used wooden bats for the game.
The Rockets won the varsity contest 12-0 behind a no-hit performance from senior pitcher Payton Riley.
Crittenden is scheduled to host the All A Classic Second Region Baseball Tournament starting today at Marion-Crittenden County Park.
