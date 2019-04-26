Quota Elk Application Deadline is Tuesday

Hunters have until midnight (Eastern time) on Tuesday, April 30, to apply for Kentucky’s quota elk hunt. Applications are available online at fw.ky.gov, or by clicking this link.
Hunts are open to Kentucky residents and non-residents. Adults and youth may apply. The cost is $10 per application. Although hunters can apply for multiple permits, they may only be drawn for one.
Successful applicants will have the opportunity to hunt the largest herd east of the Rocky Mountains – an estimated 13,000 free-roaming elk in the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Last year, nearly 36,000 people applied for the hunt.
Firearms
Bull Hunt 1: Sept. 28-Oct. 2
Bull Hunt 2: Oct. 5-9
Cow Hunt 1: Nov. 30-Dec. 4
Cow Hunt 2: Dec. 28-Jan. 1 (2020)
Archery/Crossbow
(Bull or cow)
Early season: Sept. 14-27
Late season: Dec. 7-13
(Bull or cow)
Early season: Sept. 14-27
Late season: Dec. 7-13
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife has a number of online resources available to hunters wishing to learn more at fw.ky.gov. Search under the keyword, “elk.” Resources include the Kentucky Elk University, an overview of elk hunting in Kentucky, elk hunting tips, how to enter the elk drawing, public lands available for hunting, regulations and more.