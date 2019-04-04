Smoking, chewing, vaping banned on school property

Yep, this new bill will affect anyone who uses tobacco or nicotine-alternatives and you will want to know all of the details, which you can find in this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press.
The broad-ranging tobacco prohibition was still awaiting the governor's signature, but those in the know say it's going to get Gov. Bevin's approval.
This week's community newspaper is full of information about your neighbors and friends. Here are some things you'll find in the newspaper:
How to stay healthy over 50
Who's got a new big-time job in FFA
Who's doing excellent, free work at the hospital
The timeline for the new disc golf course
A budding track star is the top sophomore in the state
There’s only one source of comprehensive news and sports coverage in Marion and Crittenden County. Never miss out on what’s going on in your community. We have our ear to the rail and always keep you posted on what’s happening. Subscribe today to ensure that real news reporting continues in your community. Get the printed edition or read the entire paper online with a subscription to The Press, starting at just $2.95.
Copyright 2019
The Crittenden Press