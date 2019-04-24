Wreck blocks road, cuts power to 998

|A wreck on Ky. 91 North just outside of Marion around 9 a.m. cut power to almost 1,000
Kenergy Corp. customers in Crittenden County and blocked the highway to through traffic.
ORIGINAL POST: Ky. 91 North just outside of Marion will be blocked and a good portion of northwest Crittenden County without power for a couple of hours while a Kenergy Corp. crew replaces a utility pole taken down by a wreck.
According to Crittenden County Sheriff's Deputy Ray Agent, a white Chevy Z71 pickup traveling north on the highway dropped off the right shoulder of the road and overcorrected, which sent the vehicle rolling off the lefthand side of the roadway, clipping an overhead feeder pole and dropping the power line across the roadway. According to Kenergy's online outage center, almost 1,000 customers are without power, including Sheridan and Tolu.
The driver of the truck, who Agent could not name at the time, was taken Crittenden Hospital for treatment of injuries. The wreck occurred around 9 a.m.
A Kenergy crew is on the scene. No exact duration of the road closure or outage is available, but authorities on the scene around 9:30 a.m. said it could be 2 hours.
|Kenergy Corp.'s outage map shows the area of Crittenden County affected by a
power outage caused by a wreck on Ky. 91 North this morning. The utility reports
998 people are without power in northwest Crittenden County. Kenergy's Outage
Center, located online at KenergyCorp.com/outage-center, will provide outage updates.